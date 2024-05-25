Boost for native flora and fauna: Restocked wild population, clearer guidelines for developers

SINGAPORE - One hundred muff river prawns (Macrobrachium pilimanus), an endangered native prawn found only in one hilly stream in Singapore, were released into the wild in February 2023 by the National Parks Board (NParks).

They belong to the fourth generation of the freshwater prawn raised in captivity, and have now established healthy populations that can be found in more than one stream.

This is part of NParks’ efforts to recover and conserve rare or threatened native plants and wildlife. The agency declined to disclose the locations to protect the survival of the species.

The programme also successfully bred and released over 100 Johnson’s freshwater crabs (Irmengardia johnsoni) – listed by NParks as vulnerable – each with a shell about 2cm wide, in 2023.

Found mostly in streams in the Bukit Timah and the Central Catchment nature reserves, the crab was first identified as a new species in 1985. It was bred outside its natural habitat, with its mating behaviour in captivity recorded – something that had not been observed before in the wild.