Boost for native flora and fauna: Restocked wild population, clearer guidelines for developers

SINGAPORE - One hundred muff river prawns (Macrobrachium pilimanus), an endangered native prawn found only in one hilly stream in Singapore, were released into the wild in February 2023 by the National Parks Board (NParks).
They belong to the fourth generation of the freshwater prawn raised in captivity, and have now established healthy populations that can be found in more than one stream.
This is part of NParks’ efforts to recover and conserve rare or threatened native plants and wildlife. The agency declined to disclose the locations to protect the survival of the species.
The programme also successfully bred and released over 100 Johnson’s freshwater crabs (Irmengardia johnsoni) – listed by NParks as vulnerable – each with a shell about 2cm wide, in 2023.
Found mostly in streams in the Bukit Timah and the Central Catchment nature reserves, the crab was first identified as a new species in 1985. It was bred outside its natural habitat, with its mating behaviour in captivity recorded – something that had not been observed before in the wild.
NParks has bred over 300 first-generation Johnson’s freshwater crabs, releasing more than half of the crablets into the wild. The remaining ones are kept in captivity to ensure the population survives.
Two other endangered endemic crustaceans – the Singapore freshwater crab (Johora singaporensis) and the swamp forest crab (Parathelphusa reticulata) – have been successfully bred and released into the wild since 2018.
Speaking at the opening of this year’s Festival of Biodiversity held at One Punggol on May 25, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, the guest of honour, highlighted the successes of NParks’ species recovery plan that protects threatened native flora and fauna and helps them survive environmental change.
Using the freshwater crabs to illustrate biodiversity secrets, President Tharman pointed out that they play a useful role in recycling nutrients by breaking down leaf litter and small animal remains, which quickens their decomposition into nutrients that are then absorbed into the freshwater stream ecosystem.
“If you preserve one species, you’re preserving many others,” he said.
The species recovery programme was introduced by NParks in 2015 to conserve rare or threatened native flora and fauna that are found only in Singapore. Some of these species are discovered in only small populations or only a few places.
It aims to increase the populations of these species and help them survive adverse environmental changes through reintroduction, habitat enhancement and protection efforts, with the help of volunteers, academics and the nature community.
NParks had initially aimed to have 90 plant and 40 animal species under the programme by 2030, but in 2021 increased its target to 100 plant and 60 animal species within the same timeframe.
Among the thousands of critically endangered native plant species propagated and reintroduced back into their habitat is the Mucuna biplicata, a climber from the bean family that was recently discovered in a single location in western Singapore in 2022.
These updates were announced at the Festival of Biodiversity.
Mr Tharman, hosted by National Development Minister Desmond Lee, toured the festival ground at One Punggol, where 30 nature organisations had set up booths to showcase local wildlife conservation efforts.
Among them were the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society, Bird Society of Singapore, Friends of Marine Park, Jane Goodall Institute (Singapore), Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum and the Otter Working Group.
One of the newer groups there was the Singapore Wildcat Action Group (Swag), which formed in 2019. The non-profit wildlife organisation recently launched a campaign to preserve the critically endangered leopard cat, which is the last wildcat in Singapore.
Swag co-director Vilma D’Rozario, 67, said the leopard cat can be found on Pulau Tekong and Pulau Ubin, and in the Western Catchment and the Central Catchment Nature Reserve on the mainland.
“Leopard cats play an important role in maintaining the ecological balance of our forests... We hope this campaign will increase public awareness and help conserve them for our future generations,” she said.
Updates on key publications, such as the revised guidelines for assessing the impact of development works on local plants and wildlife, were also shared in conjunction with the festival.
According to group director Sophianne Araib of the National Biodiversity Centre, the guidelines provide greater clarity for developers undertaking impact assessments to identify potential environmental issues and effects that developmental works may have on a local flora and fauna.
The revised guidelines were developed by NParks in consultation with environmental consultants, nature groups and academics, to keep pace with advances in scientific understanding and industry practice.
“What has changed is we have revised guidelines to cover more details on various aspects of biodiversity impact assessments, put together after extensive engagement with scientific experts and those in the industry themselves on what is the best practice out there,” Ms Araib said.
The key revisions include updates on how to conduct baseline studies for terrestrial marine sites, the addition of descriptions for four new marine habitat types – sandy and rocky shores, deep sea zone and artificial coral – and additional guidance on artificial light and wildlife management measures.
This will allow developers to have a better understanding of the biodiversity impact of their projects and improve the quality of environmental studies, Ms Araib said.
Also updated was the Singapore Red Data Book, which provides information such as the scientific and common names and descriptions of each plant and animal species here. The third edition features an assessment of more than 9,400 species, which is more than three times that of the previous edition, which was published in 2008.
The two-day Festival of Biodiversity ends on May 26.