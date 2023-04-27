Boon Lay open library books stolen, then returned a day after shelves were taken

SINGAPORE - All the books at an open library at a Housing Board void deck in Boon Lay were stolen a day after two shelves at the same library were taken.

However, the library’s founder said that they were returned hours later, although the shelves are still missing.

The founder, who wanted to be known only as Hengster Kor, had spent three hours on Monday shifting and arranging books and shelves at the void deck with the aim of setting up an open library for the community. However, hours later, the shelves were stolen.

In a public post on his Facebook profile, Mr Kor said that following a report from The Straits Times on the stolen shelves, he went to the library corner on Tuesday night to arrange some books and place a notice telling people to not remove them.

“I thought the shelves disappearing is the worst that can happen,” he said.

However, he discovered the following morning on Wednesday that all the books had also been taken.

“I haven’t felt so dejected for a long, long time, because I feel that I have failed many children. The sound of the heartbreak is real,” he said.

“At this rate, it will probably take many more months before the eventual shape of the library takes place, because I am sure whoever is removing the things, will keep removing the things, even with notices and CCTV.”

He then posted about the situation the same day, with the post gaining traction on social media. Later that afternoon, at about 1pm, he was informed by someone that many books were seen at the library, and thought that they were new books donated by people after they got to know of the incident.

“After this whole episode appeared on the news, believe it or not, the books have miraculously reappeared. But my shelves are still missing,” said Mr Kor, who is also chairman of the residents’ network for Boon Lay View.

In an update on his post about the incident in the Little Libraries Singapore Facebook group on Thursday, he added that he hoped the incident has “created some awareness about taking care of books, and not take the things we do for granted”.

“I am still in the midst of making some shelves using plywood from discarded furniture,” said Mr Kor, thanking members of the public for their support and suggestions.

He told ST that he has no intention of pursuing the matter as the books have been returned.

“I wish to believe that it was an honest mistake. Although many people have told me to install CCTV, I think that will defeat the purpose of wanting to create a common space in the community that is built on trust,” said Mr Kor.

“I wanted to start this library because I want people to come together, build positive relationship and share the love of reading.”