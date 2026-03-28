Boon Lay and West Coast pilots for ageing well to be expanded in the west of Singapore

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Minister for Education Desmond Lee (left) interacting with volunteers at the Health Together Carnival at West Coast on March 28.

SINGAPORE – After Mr Leong Kang Chuen retired from his job as a marine engineer almost thirty years ago, he found it hard to stay active and maintain his health.

Now the 84-year-old is enjoying his golden years to the fullest, cycling around his West Coast neighbourhood to catch up with friends and engaging in various physical activities.

This is after he joined the Bros Interest Group, an initiative set up by the SASCO active ageing centre in West Coast to offer older adults, especially men, a way to gather regularly around shared activities in settings where they feel comfortable and connected.

“Monday I have stretch band sessions, Tuesday steel combat, Wednesday parkour, but some days I keep myself free.. I like to cycle around and I am greeted by people saying ‘how are you’. Everyone seems to know me,” said Mr Leong.

He is one of about 3,000 seniors in Boon Lay and West Coast who have benefited from an initiative aimed at bringing healthcare and social support directly to the doorsteps of older adults.

Piloted first in Boon Lay in 2024, the Healthy Precinct approach, led by the National University Health System (NUHS) and various community partners, rethinks how seniors live, move and connect within their neighbourhoods .

It will now be expanded to surrounding neighbourhoods in western Singapore.

Mr Leong Kang Chuen, 84, a West Coast resident, on a cycling path in the estate on March 28. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

The initiative builds on the Age Well SG programme, launched in November 2023 to help seniors age actively, stay socially connected and be cared for within their communities.

Said Mr Leong: “When a person is happy, their recovery is faster. So group activities are always better because after the exercise, we go for coffee. Plenty of things to talk about when you have a group.”

Rather than adopting a one-size-fits-all approach, partners worked closely with residents to co-create solutions that reflect the unique needs of each community.

Speaking at the Health Together Carnival at West Coast, held in Clementi on March 28, West Coast-Jurong West GRC MP Desmond Lee said that though the initiative is part of a national strategy to tackle Singapore’s super-aged society, a blanket approach cannot be applied as neighbourhoods differ in many ways.

For example, he said Boon Lay is mostly a public housing estate but nearby West Coast has many private estates.

Age Well committees comprising grassroots leaders and volunteers who possess localised knowledge and understanding of residents’ needs were formed in the two neighbourhoods .

Through regular house visits and community outreach, Mr Lee said the needs of older adults were better identified for targeted planning and implementation of the Healthy Precinct initiatives.

These were centred on three key focus areas – screening, creating community spaces for engagement, and targeted outreach to older adults.

Since March 2024, more than 1,800 Boon Lay residents have participated in the Boon Lay Steps Challenge. Three Community Health Posts have been established in the area to bring preventive care, screening, and follow-up support closer to residents’ homes.

More than 100 Boon Lay residents have been trained as volunteers, in efforts to form a network to support outreach efforts.

Since the Healthy Precinct initiative was implemented in West Coast in September 2024, 611 residents have taken part in functional screening sessions with the establishment of four Community Health Posts.

West Coast also saw the formation of interest-based groups, like the Bros Interest Group , to engage male residents through regular activities such as darts, archery, pool and exercise.

The lessons learnt from these neighbourhoods have been documented in a new 48-page publication, intended as a blueprint to extend the approach across the western region in Singapore.

Calling it a tribute to the many seniors and volunteers who contributed to the success of the pilot initiative in Boon Lay and West Coast, Mr Lee said the publication is “an animated effort to document the journey thus far”.

Minister for Education Desmond Lee (centre) officiating the launch of The Growth Of A Healthy Precinct in Boon Lay and West Coast, a book highlighting community efforts to build healthier neighbourhoods. He is flanked by Dr Andre Cheah (left), chief of population health and community care at NUHS, Mr Chua Song Khim (right), deputy chief executive of NUHS, and other partners, at the Health Together Carnival at West Coast on March 28. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

He added that the learning points shared in the publication are for implementation across more districts. This includes areas like Ayer Rajah, Bukit Batok, Clementi, Jurong Spring and Nanyang.

“So the work of a nation in taking care of our seniors translates into active citizenship on the ground, coordinating precinct by precinct.

“And ultimately, you see these magical stories of individuals who have benefited and individuals who have made a difference, and that truly is what active ageing is all about.”