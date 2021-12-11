Books by Singapore's former political leaders win Popular Readers' Choice Awards

SINGAPORE - Two books with first-hand and behind-the-scenes accounts of what it was like governing Singapore bagged top prizes in the adult English books category of the Popular Readers' Choice Awards on Saturday (Dec 11).

The first prize in the category went to Standing Tall: The Goh Chok Tong Years, by author and former Straits Times journalist Peh Shing Huei and Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong.

Former deputy prime minister Professor S. Jayakumar's book, Governing: A Singapore Perspective, published by ST Press, clinched the second prize.

The winners were announced during a virtual prize presentation ceremony. The event also marked the 10th anniversary of the awards.

Prof Jayakumar could not attend the ceremony but expressed his thanks afterwards.

"It is every author's wish, and mine too, that one's book will be read by many people and that they will find the book interesting.

"So I am delighted and thankful that the readers voted for my book for this prize," he said.

Mr Murali Subramaniam, head of ST Press, accepted the award on Prof Jayakumar's behalf.

Delivering his thank you speech virtually at the awards, Mr Peh thanked his team at The Nutgraf and his publisher, World Scientific.

"Most of all, I have to thank ESM Goh for entrusting me with his story, sharing with me his insights, and I am very glad that today, the readers have given us this award," he added.

Winners of the Popular Readers' Choice Awards were selected through a public vote from Aug 27 to Oct 31.

In celebration of the 10th anniversary of the awards, readers will get a 20 per cent discount for all nominated titles from 2011 at all Popular bookstores until Jan 31.