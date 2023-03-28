Bookings no longer needed for tarawih prayers at 10 mosques during Ramadan

SINGAPORE - Worshippers will no longer need to make bookings for the nightly tarawih prayers at 10 mosques this Ramadan.

On Tuesday, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) announced on Facebook that bookings will no longer be required at these mosques as sufficient prayer space is available.

The 10 mosques are Masjid Al-Islah, Masjid Al-Istighfar, Masjid Al-Taqua, Masjid Darul Ghufran, Masjid An-Nur, Masjid Darul Makmur, Masjid Yusof Ishak, Masjid Al-Abrar, Masjid Tasek Utara and Masjid Al-Khair.

Earlier this month, Muis announced that despite catering for 98,550 spaces at 67 mosques during Ramadan, bookings will be required due to limited space and high demand at the 10 mosques.

However, after monitoring the attendance for tarawih prayers over the past few nights, Muis said on Tuesday that actual attendance at nine out of the 10 mosques has dropped to below 70 per cent.

It added that all bookings for isyak and tarawih prayers for the remaining nights of Ramadan will automatically be voided.

“Thank you for your continued cooperation, and let us continue to keep our mosques safe, clean and calm throughout this blessed month of Ramadan and beyond,” Muis said.