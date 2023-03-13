Bookings for tarawih prayers required at 10 mosques in Singapore during Ramadan

SINGAPORE - As Muslims usher in the month of Ramadan on March 23, 10 mosques will require bookings for the nightly tarawih prayers as the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) seeks to continue best practices developed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement on Monday, Muis said it had catered for 98,550 spaces at 67 mosques throughout the fasting month, but bookings are required at certain mosques where there is limited space and high demand.

The 10 mosques are Masjid Al-Islah, Masjid Al-Istighfar, Masjid Al-Taqua, Masjid Darul Ghufran, Masjid An-Nur, Masjid Darul Makmur, Masjid Yusof Ishak, Masjid Al-Abrar, Masjid Tasek Utara and Masjid Al-Khair.

Bookings for slots, which will begin on Thursday, can be done through prayerbooking.ourmasjid.sg

Muis said: “We seek the support and understanding of the Muslim community to safeguard public health as we perform our religious obligations in our mosques.

“Let’s continue our efforts in making our mosques the safest, cleanest, calmest and most caring spaces for our community during Ramadan and beyond.”

While bookings will be required for the tarawih prayers, which are specially held during Ramadan, they will not be in place for the qiyamullail prayers, which take place during the last 10 days of the holy month.

Though the Republic has since moved away from Covid-19 restrictions following a reversion to disease outbreak response system condition green on Feb 9, Muis urged Muslims here to continue with the practices adopted previously.

For one thing, it encouraged them to break fast and perform their nightly prayers at home, though communal eating areas will still be prepared for congregants.

Worshippers are also urged to bring their own prayer mats and perform their ritual ablution before arriving at the mosque, with those feeling unwell advised to stay home.

“We thank the community for its patience and cooperation in this journey with us to resume more activities in our mosques safely,” Muis said.

“Muis and mosques will continue to monitor the situation and will make adjustments to allow for a meaningful spiritual experience at our mosques for all.”