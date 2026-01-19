Booking for CNY hongbao notes to start on Jan 27

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Collection of pre-booked notes will be available from Feb 3.

SINGAPORE – From Jan 27 , the public may make an online pre-booking to get hongbao notes for the upcoming Chinese New Year (CNY), which falls on Feb 17 and 18 .

DBS, OCBC and UOB customers who wish to exchange notes at bank branches will need to make the pre-booking through the respective banks’ official websites or mobile banking applications, said the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in a statement on Jan 19 .

Collection of new and fit-for-giving notes, as well as the exchange of notes at selected pop-up and branch ATMs, will start from Feb 3 .

Only those aged 60 and above and people with disabilities may walk in to exchange notes at bank branches from Feb 3 .

To celebrate this festival more sustainably, MAS is encouraging the public to opt for fit-for-giving notes or e-hongbao.

Referred to as fit notes by MAS, fit-for-giving notes are used currency notes similar in quality to those from ATMs that may have fold lines or minor stains.

According to MAS, more Singaporeans are opting for greener ways to celebrate CNY.

In 2025, more than 16 million pieces of fit notes were exchanged at banks, which enabled emission savings equivalent to the annual carbon footprint of powering 280 four-room HDB flats.

The savings marked a 40 per cent increase from 2024.

Furthermore, an MAS survey conducted in 2025 showed that two in three people were open to receiving fit notes in their hongbao, saying that the condition of the notes did not matter.

MAS added that there will be more pop-up and branch ATMs dispensing fit notes at various locations across Singapore in 2026.

The authority also encouraged members of the public to consider sending e-hongbao to convey their festive greetings and blessings.

Ms Cindy Mok, MAS assistant managing director for finance, risk and currency, said: “The 40 per cent increase in fit notes exchanged last year is a very encouraging development that reflects the public’s growing acceptance towards sustainable gifting.

“This Lunar New Year, we hope that more Singaporeans will choose fit notes or e-hongbao. Together, we can contribute to a greener future, while keeping our cherished traditions alive.”