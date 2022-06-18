Book launched to mark Life Art Society's 50th anniversary

SINGAPORE - A book showcasing the artwork of 50 members of a local art group was launched on Saturday (June 18), marking the 50th anniversary since the Life Art Society was set up.

The pieces include calligraphy and Chinese ink, watercolour and oil paintings.

The book, Life Art Society's 50th Anniversary Celebration, was launched by Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth Low Yen Ling at the society's anniversary dinner at the Singapore Swimming Club on Saturday.

The Life Art Society, a non-profit organisation formed by its current president Tan Khim Ser in 1972, aims to create greater awareness of local art and developing art talent.

During the dinner, Ms Low said that through the years, the society has organised exhibitions that are suitable for families and people of all ages and races.

She added that despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the society continued to organise activities such as an eight-hour live stream showcasing painting and calligraphy ahead of Chinese New Year, online art demonstrations and videos to guide viewers on how to make Mid-Autumn Festival lanterns.

These activities boosted people's interest in traditions and culture, as well as helped people relieve their emotions through art while being cooped up at home, she said.

As part of the society's celebrations, it launched a five-part online painting and calligraphy exhibition in March, which included calligraphy and ink, watercolour, acrylic and oil paintings with a wide range of themes such as lotus, plum blossom, orchid, bamboo, seasonal landscapes, goldfish, carp, peach and more.

Earlier this month, it also released a video recapping 50 years of the society's history.

The exhibition series and video can be viewed on the society's Facebook and YouTube pages.