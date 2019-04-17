Book free tickets online for Bicentennial Experience

History buffs looking forward to a commemoration of Singapore's bicentennial founding at the Fort Canning Centre can now secure their tickets, the first of which become available from today.

From Singapore To Singaporean: The Bicentennial Experience runs from June 1 to Sept 15. It is free but requires a ticket, which can be booked through the Singapore Bicentennial website.

From 10am today, tickets for the two-part showcase will be available for the month of June.

The event comprises two showcases, Time Traveller and Pathfinder, the Singapore Bicentennial Office said yesterday.

Time Traveller is an hour-long immersive, cinematic experience at the Fort Canning Centre that will highlight key moments in Singapore's 700-year history in five acts.

The indoor multimedia show uses interactive elements such as live-action actors, theatre-standard set designs and special effects, said the statement.

Visitors will be able to see the show at regular intervals throughout the day.

Ticket details

From Singapore To Singaporean: The Bicentennial Experience will be held from June 1 to Sept 15. The event comprises two showcases, Time Traveller and Pathfinder, where 700 years of history will be told through sets, live performances and interactive elements. • Free for the public, but tickets are required. • Tickets are given on a first-come, first-served basis. • Maximum of 12 tickets for each online booking. Those who wish to book more can write to hello.ticketing@kingsmen.int.com • Tickets available from today are for visits in June. Tickets for later months will be available on the first day of the month before it. For instance, tickets for visits in July will be available from June 1. • The ticketing counter at Fort Canning Centre will be open for walk-ins from June 1, subject to ticket availability. • The Time Traveller runs on Mondays from 8.30am to 5.30pm, and Tuesdays to Sundays from 8.30am to 10pm. • The Pathfinder is open to the public from Mondays to Sundays, from 8.30am to 10.30pm.

Time Traveller will run on Mondays from 8.30am to 5.30pm, and Tuesday to Sundays from 8.30am to 10pm.

Pathfinder is a free-and-easy outdoor experience amid the greenery of Fort Gate.

Visitors will walk through eight interactive pavilions and installations, and take in reflections of Singapore's journey from past to present.

The Pathfinder showcase may take visitors 30 minutes or longer to experience. It will be open to the public from Mondays to Sundays, from 8.30am to 10.30pm.

Tickets will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis, and those interested may book up to a maximum of 12 tickets online each time.

Groups needing to book more than 12 tickets per slot can e-mail hello.ticketing@kingsmen.int.com

Once booking is complete, visitors will receive an e-ticket via e-mail that will be used for admission at Fort Canning Centre.

Details on larger group bookings, accessibility and more can be found on the event's website.

Tickets for July, August and September will be made available on the first day of the month before.

The ticketing counter at Fort Canning Centre will be open for walk-ins from June 1, subject to ticket availability.

Singapore Bicentennial Office executive director Gene Tan said: "Our hope is that visitors of all ages will be inspired by our tu-multuous history and find out for themselves just what it took for us to journey from Singapore to Singaporean."

Other Bicentennial-related events include the Bicentennial edition of i Light Singapore, which was held from Jan 28 to Feb 24.

From May to August, chapters of the Bicentennial Interactive Book will be rolled out.