Book documenting 38 community-led healthy living initiatives launched

More than 200 Yishun and Sembawang residents and community partners on Tuesday attended the launch of a book featuring 38 community-led healthy living initiatives that about 10,000 residents have benefited from since 2011.

The book, titled Caring Communities, was launched by Yishun Health, a network under the National Healthcare Group, which serves the north of Singapore.

Filled with photographs of residents in action, the book documents how the initiatives - facilitated by Yishun Health's population health and community transformation (PHCT) team - have kept residents mentally and physically healthy.

In his speech at the book launch in Nee Soon Central, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung noted the importance of community and family support in building a sustainable healthcare environment.

"When we think of health, we might think of doctors and hospitals. But actually, that might not be the best way to view health," he said. "Health happens with yourself, family, and in the community."

One of the projects featured in the book is brisk-walking group Walking Kaki, the brainchild of 69-year-old Yishun resident Jeremy Wong.

After he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2020, Mr Wong had depression as well as physical ailments that made walking difficult for him.

The widower, who lives alone, also felt lonely as he did not have many opportunities to socialise.

During a regular visit to his doctor at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, he was introduced to Wellness Kampung, a community space in Yishun where residents can gather and interact with one another.

He began walking from his home to the centre almost daily, which took him about 30 minutes each time. In June 2021, he came up with the idea to start a brisk-walking group.

"If I stay at home too long, I think too much, and my brain goes haywire. When I'm walking with the group, I feel happy and can forget (about my troubles)," said Mr Wong.

Today, the group of 10 people brisk-walk together around the neighbourhood every Friday morning.

Aside from leading the walking group, the former air-conditioner technician helps his neighbours fix faulty electrical items, such as fans and radios.

Another initiative featured is 269AB Community Pride, which is run by residents of Blocks 269A and 269B in Nee Soon East.

They coordinate the distribution of food such as cooked meals and canned food donated by sponsors to residents who are in need of such donations.

The book's main author, Dr Wong Sweet Fun, clinical director of Yishun Health's PHCT team, said: "Our aim (for the initiatives) was to co-create solutions for a resilient health ecosystem... Over the years, it has been heartening for us to see these projects bear fruit, especially when our residents take over the ownership (of these projects) and grow them."