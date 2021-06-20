Book captures memories of Singapore's premier Malay-medium schools

They were Singapore's premier Malay-medium schools, described by some as the Raffles Institution of Malay schools.

But these days, not many may know about Sang Nila Utama Secondary School (SNU) and Tun Seri Lanang Secondary School (TSL), which were closed some 30 years ago due to falling enrolment.

A book to document their history, Sang Nila Utama And Tun Seri Lanang: Singapore's Last Malay Schools, was launched yesterday.

It was pieced together from 74 hours of interviews with 88 former students, teachers and staff living in Singapore, Malaysia and Brunei. Former MP Wan Hussin Zoohri spearheaded the ground-up effort.

Speaking at the book launch, which was held online, Mr Wan Hussin said he hoped the book would be a meaningful contribution to the literature on the multi-lingual system of education that existed in Singapore from the 1960s to 1980s and also a record of the Malay education experience.

Culture, Community and Youth Minister Edwin Tong said that while it is important to forge national unity and harmony among Singapore's different communities, it is also important to acknowledge the experiences of each community, and celebrate them as integral parts of the country's shared heritage.

"We should also respect and appreciate our differences, and unite as one people," he said. Describing unity as "far from a finished product", he added: "And with each different generation, fresh identities, fresh alliances and fresh unities and bonds need to be built.

"Racial and religious harmony is, and must continue to be, among the foremost objectives and aspirations of Singaporean society."

The establishment of the two schools - SNU in 1961 in Upper Aljunied Road, and TSL in 1963 in Mountbatten Road - was a significant milestone in the development of Malay education.

SNU, named after the founder of Singapore in the 13th century, was Singapore's first Malay secondary school, with English and Chinese taught as second languages. TSL, named after Tun Seri Lanang, the author of Sejarah Melayu, or the Malay Annals, was opened in response to the growing demand for Malay-medium classes after the People's Action Party promised to accord equal treatment to all four language streams in schools.

There were few Malay secondary-level textbooks then, and teachers had to help translate material from English to Malay, referring to the Malay-language newspaper Utusan Melayu for scientific terms.

The co-ed schools were considered progressive symbols of educational excellence, and attracted students from Brunei, Malaysia and Indonesia. Alumni include former senior parliamentary secretary Yatiman Yusof, poet Kamaria Buang and former national football captain Razali Saad.

Both schools closed by the late 1980s after enrolment declined.

Author Hidayah Amin said she had been moved by the camaraderie and strong school spirit of the alumni, and hoped the book ensures future generations learn about the two elite Malay schools.

Mr Muhammad Jaafar, SNU's last principal, said it was meaningful that memories of the schools were recounted in the book.

A road in Bidadari estate next to the former SNU site will be named Sang Nila Utama Road, and part of its new Heritage Walk will be Sang Nila Utama Boulevard.

Tun Seri Lanang is remembered through the prestigious Tun Seri Lanang Award, one of the highest awards for Malay literature here.

Mr Wan Hussin, who had been vice-principal of SNU and principal of TSL, yesterday called for the Malay Language Centre in Bishan to be renamed the Tun Seri Lanang Malay Language Centre.