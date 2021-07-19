HOME IN FOCUS

Bonding over food

Diners tucking in during dinner last Thursday at 555 Halal Thai, a restaurant that is located within Gallop Kranji Farm Resort.
Above: Groups of more than two having a meal at a restaurant in Century Square last Monday, when Covid-19 restrictions were eased to allow dining in at eateries in groups of up to five people. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
A group of four enjoying a picnic at the Singapore Botanic Gardens last Friday. The get-together had been made possible by an improvement in the Covid-19 situation here and as more residents get vaccinated. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
A group of former schoolmates from Pasir Ris Primary School catching up with one another over food and drinks at Kampong Glam Cafe on Saturday. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Two friends greeting each other with a hug during a birthday surprise planned for another friend who had yet to arrive at the Toast Box outlet in Northpoint City on Saturday. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Two tables of patrons engaged in their own animated discussions during the lunch hour at the Toast Box outlet in Tampines 1 mall last Friday. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Diners tucking in during dinner last Thursday at 555 Halal Thai, a restaurant that is located within Gallop Kranji Farm Resort. ST PHOTO: KHALID BABA
An elderly woman having a light-hearted moment while out for a meal with her family at a food court in Clementi Mall last Thursday. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
Construction workers taking a break from work and having their lunch at a sheltered walkway in Balestier last Tuesday amid a heavy downpour. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
A group of five taking a wefie on Saturday before entering Jekyll & Hyde, a cocktail bar and restaurant located along Neil Road, for food and drinks. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Published: 
1 hour ago

It has been said that food is the most primitive form of comfort. And then the pandemic turned the tables on what now seems like a treat - getting together over a meal or drinks.

Curbs were rolled back last Monday to allow dining in at eateries for groups of up to five people - from just two - following an improvement in the Covid-19 situation here and as more residents get vaccinated.

But the emergence of a big cluster linked to KTV outlets has led to Singapore tightening its rules again on social gatherings, starting from today until Aug 8.

This includes limiting dine-in at food and beverage outlets to two people. But those fully vaccinated will continue to be able to dine in groups of up to five at eateries with systems to verify customers' inoculation status.

Unvaccinated people with a valid negative pre-event test result or those who have recovered from Covid-19 in the past 270 days may also join such groups of up to five.

The Straits Times Picture Desk looks at gatherings satisfying the hunger for food - and the good company of family and friends.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 19, 2021, with the headline 'Bonding over food'. Subscribe
