Bondi Beach shooting: S’pore strongly condemns act of terrorism, says PM Wong in letter to Australian PM

A woman a child in a blanket after a shooting incident at Bondi Beach in Sydney on Dec 14.

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said that Singapore strongly condemns the Dec 14 shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach that has killed at least 12 people and left nearly 30 hospitalised.

In a letter to his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on Dec 14, PM Wong wrote: “Singapore strongly condemns this act of terrorism. Such acts have no place in our societies, and undermine the peace and security we all cherish.”

Two suspected gunmen had opened fire near the famed beach as around 1,000 people celebrated the first night of the Jewish Hannukah festival on the evening of Dec 14.

At least 29 others, including two police officers have been hospitalised. One of the alleged shooters is dead, while the other is in custody in critical condition after the incident which has been classified by Australian police as a terrorist incident.

“This senseless violence struck a place cherished by Australians and visitors alike, including many Singaporeans,” PM Wong said.

“On behalf of the Government of Singapore, I extend my deepest condolences to the families who have lost loved ones, and my heartfelt sympathy to those who were injured,” he said.

He added that Singapore stands firmly with Australia in solidarity and support during this “painful and difficult time”.

He had also written in a Facebook post at about 11.15pm that he was deeply saddened to learn of the tragic incident.

“My thoughts are with all those who are affected,” he added.

During a press conference on Dec 14, Mr Albanese condemned the targeted attack, saying the evil that was unleashed was “beyond comprehension”.