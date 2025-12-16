Bondi Beach shooting a ‘senseless act that divides communities’, say Muslim leaders in Singapore

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Mourners gathering at the Bondi Pavilion on Dec 16 for a tribute in memory of the victims of the Bondi Beach shooting.

SINGAPORE – Muslim leaders in Singapore called the Bondi Beach attack in Australia a senseless act that divides communities, and said such violence has no place in society.

The Singapore Islamic Scholars and Religious Teachers Association or Pergas , in a Dec 16 statement, said it completely opposes acts of violence against civilians and innocents , and was d eeply saddened by the shooting at the popular beach in Sydney on Dec 14 .

The death toll from the attack now stands at 16, including one of the attackers . The victims include a 10-year-old girl, a rabbi, and a Holocaust survivor . It is Australia’s worst gun attack in about 30 years .

In its statement, Pergas lauded the actions of 43-year-old Sydney resident Ahmed al-Ahmed , who tackled one gunman and wrestled the weapon out of his hands.

It said: “ Together with the rest of society, Pergas is moved by the courageous act of the individual who intervened to protect others.

“We acknowledge the courageous actions of Ahmed al-Ahmed, who intervened to protect others, an act that stands as a powerful affirmation of humanity in the face of brutality.

“His action stood out in stark contrast to the brutality of the attack.”

Pergas said Mr Ahmed’s actions reflect a principle enshrined in the Quran, which says that if anyone saves a life, it is akin to saving all mankind.

It said: “This verse underscores the sanctity of human life and reflects values shared across faiths and communities. It reminds us of the importance of compassion, courage and responsibility towards one another.”

Pergas added that it continues to stand with anyone who rejects violence and upholds peace, dignity, and mutual respect. It also reiterated its commitment to fostering empathy, solidarity, and a shared commitment to the preservation of life.

The Australian authorities said the attack was a targeted anti-Semitic attack , as the gunmen – a father and son duo – opened fire on sunseekers, families and tourists during a Jewish Hanukkah holiday celebration at the beach.

The father, 50, was shot dead during the attack while his 24-year-old so n was in hospital in a critical condition under police guard. They are believed to have been influenced by the terror group ISIS .

On Dec 16 , Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim in a Facebook post said he was heartened and thankful to see Singaporeans, interfaith partners and religious organisations “coming together to firmly reject terrorism, hatred and racism in all its forms” .

Associate Professor Faishal said: “In response to the attack in Bondi, Malay/Muslim organisations and our interfaith partners have spoken with one clear voice in condemning the violence.”

The organisations are: the Inter-Religious Organisation , the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore or Muis , the National Council of Churches of Singapore , the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore , the Jewish Welfare Board of Singapore , the Hindu Advisory Board , the Sikh Advisory Board , the Singapore Buddhist Federation and the Taoist Federation of Singapore .

Prof Faishal said the collective stand reflects the strength of Singaporean’s shared commitment to peace, dignity and mutual respect.

He said: “ This is what Singapore stands for. We stand for what is right. We defend one another. We protect and respect each other’s religious beliefs and practices, especially in times of difficulty.”

He added that this “spirit of solidarity” is deeply aligned with a Muslim ethos called Rahmatan lil ‘Alamin, which means blessings to all.

It is through such unity that Singaporeans protect and strengthen the nation’s social fabric, and ensure that Singapore remains a place where everyone feels safe, respected and valued, he said.

Since the shooting, Singaporean leaders have roundly denounced the Bondi Beach attack.