Bond-free Lim Kim San Memorial Scholarship for study in local unis now open for application

SINGAPORE – Singapore citizens whose monthly household income is $5,000 or less can now apply for a bond-free scholarship to pursue full-time language, linguistic and humanities degree courses at local universities.

The Lim Kim San Memorial Scholarship is open for application from now until April 28.

The scholarship, which is funded by the SPH Foundation, was set up in 2006 at the suggestion of Singapore’s first minister for finance, the late Mr Lim Kim San. About 159 students have benefited from the scholarship since.

Mr Lim served as the executive chairman of Singapore Press Holdings between 1988 and 2002. The company’s media business was spun off as SPH Media Trust in December 2021.

Scholarship holders will have their course fees, including tuition and examination fees, fully paid.

They will also be given a yearly living allowance of $2,000 and a book allowance of $300 for the minimum time needed to earn a degree, including the honours degree, but not exceeding four years.

The scholarship is bond-free, but the recipients are expected to serve the society through community work during or after their studies.

If there are suitable vacancies, scholarship holders may also do internships at SPH Media, which puts out publications including The Straits Times.

To qualify, applicants should do well in their GCE O and A levels or polytechnic, as well as the annual examinations at the local universities, and have consistently good co-curricular activities records.

For more information, go to https://www.sphfoundation.org.sg/lks-scholarship-awards

Applications should be submitted online by April 28. Shortlisted candidates will be interviewed in May or June.