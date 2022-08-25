Body of worker who fell into sea found

The body of a Bangladeshi worker who fell into the sea off Tuas after part of a concrete pier collapsed at Keppel Shipyard was found yesterday morning.

Keppel Shipyard said in a statement that it is providing assistance to the family of the 38-year-old worker.

It added that it is working closely with the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and review of the accident.

A Keppel spokesman said: "Keppel Shipyard values the safety and life of every worker, and we deeply regret this tragic incident."

In response to queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) yesterday afternoon said its officers had fished the man's body out of the waters near the shipyard.

The police said the man's body was found around 8.30am and that police investigations are ongoing.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said the worker, employed by Kumarann Marine, was on the pier when a crane toppled at about 10.40am on Monday.

The SCDF stopped its search operation on Tuesday night.

MOM is investigating the cause of the accident at 51 Pioneer Sector 1 and has stopped all work at the pier.

Two other Bangladeshi workers aged 29 and 31, a 48-year-old Chinese national and a 40-year-old Singaporean worker were taken to hospital with minor injuries and were in stable condition, the authorities said on Tuesday.

There is growing concern over workplace safety and health standards in Singapore after a rise in the number of work-related deaths and major injuries in recent months.