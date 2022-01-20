Body of Malaysian woman found in river in Pasir Ris 3 days after she went missing

SINGAPORE - The body of a 22-year-old Malaysian woman was found floating in the Sungei Api Api river in Pasir Ris on Tuesday (Jan 18) night, three days after she went missing.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they received a call for assistance at Sungei Api Api at about 7.30pm on Tuesday. A body was seen floating in the river upon their arrival, and rescuers retrieved the body from the water.

The deceased, Ms Khoo Yee Joo, was from Kedah in Malaysia, reported Chinese language paper Lianhe Zaobao.

Ms Khoo's aunt told Zaobao that she was last seen at the bus stop opposite Chai Chee Industrial Park after she had gotten off work at around 6pm on Sunday (Jan 16).

Two colleagues were also at the bus stop. They saw her walking towards a bus that arrived, but were unsure if she took it as they were boarding another bus.

When the aunt got home from work at 10pm and realised Ms Khoo was still not home, she asked for her neighbours' help. She also went to Chai Chee Road, where Ms Khoo worked, to look for her.

At around 2am on Monday, the aunt reported Ms Khoo missing at a police station.

Ms Khoo had moved to Singapore after she graduated from university and landed an assistant Chinese teacher role in a tuition centre at the end of September, reported Zaobao. She is said to have lived with her aunt in Toa Payoh.

According to Ms Khoo's LinkedIn page, she has a Bachelor of Commerce Accounting from Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman in Malaysia.

Ms Khoo's mother told Zaobao on Wednesday (Jan 19) that she received the news on Tuesday night, and she was grieving.

She said she understands that all of Ms Khoo's personal belongings were missing, and the authorities confirmed her identity through her fingerprints.

On Wednesday, Ms Khoo's sister, Zhi Shuang, wrote in an Instagram post that the 22-year-old had sent a "distress signal" and "chose to end her pain in her own way".

The sister recalled the last call she had with Ms Khoo, in which she remarked that maybe one day she would be gone.