Body of man in his 20s found floating in Kallang River

SINGAPORE - A man's body was found floating in the Kallang River on Tuesday afternoon (Nov 6).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it responded to a call for assistance at 3.35pm and later retrieved the body of the man, who was in his 20s. He was declared dead at the scene by a paramedic.

The police said they were alerted to the case of unnatural death at 3.33pm and that investigations are ongoing.

When The Straits Times reached the scene, it was cordoned off by police officers, and a boat was spotted in the river, searching for the body.

At around 5.25pm, several SCDF officers were seen retrieving a man's body.

This is the second case in a day that a body was found in the water. Earlier in the day, another man's body was found floating in a canal near Eu Tong Sen Street.

He was pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics.