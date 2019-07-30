Body of man found floating in Singapore River

SINGAPORE - The body of a man was found floating in the Singapore River, near the Asian Civilisations Museum, on Tuesday morning (July 30).

In response to queries, the police said they were alerted to the case at about 8.30am.

Police retrieved the body and the man was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

When The Straits Times arrived at the scene at about 12.30pm, several police officers were seen near a blue tent.

There were at least three police vehicles parked next to the museum.

The police are investigating the unnatural death.