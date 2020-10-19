Body of man found at Marina Reservoir

SINGAPORE - A man pulled from Marina Reservoir near the Promontory on Monday morning (Oct 19) was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

He was wearing only shorts when he was pulled out of the water near Customs House.

Police said they received a call for assistance along 11 Marina Boulevard at 8.44am.

Officers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was activated at around 8.50am, could not find anyone in the water when they arrived.

"Divers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team were deployed to perform an underwater search. (They) subsequently retrieved a body approximately 2m from shore," SCDF said.