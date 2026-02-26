Body of missing boy retrieved from Kallang River

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

– The body of a 13-year-old boy has been retrieved from the waters off Kallang MRT station on the night of Feb 26, more than 24 hours after he was reported missing after falling into the river while fishing there .

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted at about 10.35pm about a person floating in the Kallang River.

SCDF firefighters and rescuers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team retrieved the person, who was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

A man, who earlier identified himself as a family member of the boy, went to identify the body just before midnight. He returned a few minutes later, crying and confirming with other relatives that it was the missing boy.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police said they do not suspect foul play. Police investigations are ongoing.

Daniel was reported missing in the waters near Kallang MRT station on Feb 25. ST PHOTO: ZAIHAN MOHAMED YUSOF

The “active search” for the boy, who was identified as Daniel by his mother, had ended at about 7pm after 12 hours, with the SCDF saying that it would monitor the situation and conduct periodic checks in the area.

Three SCDF officers were seen at the Kallang River at about 9.30pm and were using their torches to scan the water surface there.

Three SCDF officers were seen at the Kallang River at about 9.30pm and were using their torches to scan the water surface there. ST PHOTO: ZAIHAN MOHAMED YUSOF

The quiet area where Daniel went missing was buzzing about an hour later with about 60 residents, as well as SCDF and police officers.

The police cordoned off the area after a resident said he had seen something floating.

The authorities were alerted to the incident on Feb 25 at about 4.30pm, with search-and-rescue operations stopped after about four hours due to low visibility, and resuming the following morning.

The authorities retrieving an object from the Kallang River off 8B Upper Boon Keng Road on Feb 26. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

In an interview with The Straits Times earlier on Feb 26, Daniel’s mother, who gave her name only as Siti, said she was puzzled as to why her son had gone fishing with his friends despite having no experience with it. He was also not a strong swimmer, she added.

Daniel’s mother, who gave her name only as Siti, had said she was puzzled as to why her son had gone fishing despite having no experience with it. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

Daniel has two brothers, aged 11 and 14, who were with Madam Siti at the river earlier on Feb 26. Their father, a Singaporean, is in prison, Madam Siti said.

A friend of Daniel’s told AsiaOne that the teen fell into the river while trying to unhook their fishing line from a net. When the boys tried to rescue him, another boy fell into the water but he was saved. By then, Daniel had been swept away, said the friend.