Board a bus to find a new job through Workforce Singapore's new initiative

SINGAPORE - A bus will be making its rounds around the island to make it more convenient for people to get help with finding suitable jobs.

Called Careers Connect On-the-Go, the mobile bus will offer one-to-one career matching and coaching services. Jobseekers who need to plan for their career or acquire career management skills can attend workshops on the bus.

The bus will travel to more than 12 locations - mostly community clubs - by the end of the year and stay for between two days to a week at each location.

This mobile initiative will complement three existing Careers Connect centres located at Paya Lebar, Tampines and Woodlands run by Workforce Singapore (WSG).

Jobseekers who require other services or support after consulting career coaches on the bus can then visit the Careers Connect centre that is nearest to their homes.

Manpower Minister Josephine Teo, who launched the initiative at Bedok Town Square on Saturday (July 14), said it is part of the WSG's efforts to bring the career coaches into the community and the heartlands.

"We think this will help more jobseekers...hopefully land the next job more quickly and efficiently," added Mrs Teo.

She added that the Adapt and Grow initiative was able to place 25,000 locals into jobs last year. About a quarter of them coming from the programmes and services delivered by Careers Connect. Adapt and Grow is a suite of programmes and services under WSG that seek to help people find employment.

Those who require flexible work arrangements to balance their family care needs can try boarding the bus to seek job vacancies that are in their vicinity.

Careers Connect On-the-Go has collaborated with FastJobs to provide job matching services that can link jobseekers up with employment opportunities in their neighbourhoods.

Said Mr Tan Choon Shian, chief executive of WSG: "WSG will continue to innovate on our suite of Adapt and Grow programmes and services to minimise the mismatches and missed matches in the labour market."