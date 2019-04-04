BMW crashes through carpark gantry, hits two other cars and noodle stall

SINGAPORE (THE NEW PAPER) - A BMW driver crashed through a carpark gantry, hit two other cars and smashed a large hole in the wall of a nearby coffee shop before coming to a halt.

The three drivers involved and the hawker in the affected noodle stall were not injured.

The accident occurred at Block 265 Bukit Batok East Avenue 4 at about 1.40pm on Tuesday (April 2).

It allegedly happened because the driver, who is in his 70s, accidentally stepped on the accelerator in an attempt to brake.

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News, an eyewitness said: "The driver told others that he had wanted to brake, but had stepped on the throttle in his hurry."

According to Lianhe Wanbao, when the driver stepped out of the car, he seemed to be in a state of shock.

The noodle stall operator, who was washing dishes at the time, told the Chinese daily that he heard a sudden sound.

"I looked up and saw a car crashing towards me, I got a shock, and immediately ran out of the stall," he said.

His wife and daughter were also in the stall, preparing food. They too immediately evacuated.

The driver, who declined to be identified, told Wanbao that he had wanted to park for lunch when the accident happened.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that one person suffered minor injuries, but declined to be taken to hospital.

When TNP visited the coffee shop on Wednesday, the noodle stall was closed, but the hole had been mended and the place tidied up.