Blue, orange CHAS card holders to get 6% discount at FairPrice till Jan 1

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FairPrice Group said the discounts will apply to blue CHAS card holders on Thursdays and orange CHAS card holders on Fridays.

SINGAPORE – Lower-income Singaporeans will be able to enjoy 6 per cent off their grocery purchases, up from the current 3 per cent, at FairPrice outlets from Sept 3.

In a statement on Sept 2, F airPrice Group (FPG ) said the discounts will apply to blue CHAS card holders on Thursdays and orange CHAS card holders on Fridays.

The initiative is set to run till Jan 1.

The discounts will apply to purchases of up to $200 per day for each customer at all FairPrice stores and Unity pharmacies, as well as FairPrice Online. They can be used alongside existing store promotions and CDC vouchers.

Those who opt for online deliveries on the designated days can get a $3.99 service fee waiver with a minimum spend of $100, said FPG.

It added that eligible shoppers can verify their details on the FPG app so that the discounts can be automatically applied online and in stores.

The newly announced discounts build on the more than $10 million in savings already extended to CHAS card holders in 2026, FPG said.

The scheme is supported by its philanthropic arm FairPrice Foundation.

Vipul Chawla, FPG’s group chief executive officer, said doubling the discounts for CHAS card holders reflects the group’s continued commitment to providing sustained support and helping eligible households save more on their everyday needs.

“By making these savings available both in-store and online, we hope to deliver meaningful value where it matters and make every day a little better for the communities we serve,” he said.

NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng said: “In particular for lower-income households, with the discount doubled, this will add up to meaningful savings over time.”

He added: “We will continue working with our partners to extend practical support that makes a real difference, and to help workers and Singaporeans stretch their dollar further where it matters most.”

This is the second time in 2026 that FPG has doubled its discounts for blue and orange CHAS card holders, after a similar run from April to May.

The discounts also build on previous initiatives introduced by the group in 2026, including a $6 National Day Return Voucher and price freezes on daily essentials.