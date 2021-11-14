Blossoms in Orchard Road light-up signify hope, resilience

Orchard Road bloomed with poinsettias, magnolias and Christmas roses yesterday evening when President Halimah Yacob, with the press of a button, triggered the annual Christmas light-up at 8pm.

Decorated according to the theme "Christmas in Bloom", the shopping street was decked out with more than 68km of LED fairy lights stretching from Tanglin Mall to Plaza Singapura.

A giant augmented reality outdoor projection featuring Singapore's tourism mascots Merli and Friends will be flashed on the side of Mandarin Orchard Singapore every evening between 8pm and 10.30pm.

The digital wall will also be the new site for the countdown clock to Christmas Day and the New Year, a departure from the traditional location at the junction of Scotts Road and Paterson Road.

This year's dazzling spectacle is a change from last year's pared-down decorations amid a slide in retail sales caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Orchard Road Business Association, organiser of the yearly light-ups, said the blooms this year signify Singapore's journey of hope and resilience on the path back to normality.

The light-up ceremony, held at Shaw House, was also attended by Minister for Social and Family Development and Second Minister for Health Masagos Zulkifli.

In the run-up to the light-up, over $1.1 million was raised for the Community Chest (ComChest) from donors and event sponsors.

ComChest has also partnered the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre and SG Cares in The Great Singapore Give initiative to increase the number of new givers in the lead-up to SG Cares Giving Week from Dec 1 to 7.

ComChest chairman Phillip Tan said: "I hope that the annual light-up ceremony not only brings a spark of festive joy but also symbolises the start of the giving season, where the nation comes together in support of communities in need during the festive period."

Shoppers walking between Ion Orchard and Ngee Ann City will be treated to recorded popular Christmas carols. Viewers at home can tour the light-up virtually at https://christmas.orchardroad.org

The festive lights will come on nightly from now until Jan 2 next year, from 6.30pm to midnight from Sundays to Thursdays; 6.30pm to 2am on Fridays and Saturdays; and 6.30pm to 6am on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve.

Associate Professor Tuck Siong Chung of Essec Business School Asia-Pacific said that while consumers are still cautious about the pandemic, they are "in need of some visual and sensory stimulus" that the Christmas light-up offers.

Ms Lim Xiu Ru, a lecturer at Singapore Polytechnic's School of Business, said that the digital aspects of this year's light-up, such as the giant projection wall and virtual tour, are a welcome move.

"The Orchard Road stretch continues to remain memorable to those who grew up looking forward to the holiday decorations."