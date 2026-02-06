Blood moon rising: Total lunar eclipse expected in Singapore on March 3

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

During the March 3 total lunar eclipse, the moon is expected to take on a reddish glow, often referred to as a blood moon.

SINGAPORE – Skygazers can loo k forward to a rare red-hued moon rising over Singapore on March 3.

The Observatory at Science Centre Singapore said on Feb 6 that a total lunar eclipse is expected to be fully visible across the island and it will be the last one here till Dec 31, 2028.

A total lunar eclipse occurs during a full moon, when the sun, Earth and moon are in a straight line, with the Earth passing directly between the sun and the moon. This causes the Earth’s shadow to be cast onto the lunar surface.

This celestial phenomenon typically occurs once every three to four years, with visibility varying in different parts of the world.

On March 3, which coincides with the 15th day of Chinese New Year, the moon is set to rise at 7.15p m and will reach its maximum eclipse a t 7.33pm.

As it will still be low on the horizon at this stage, observers will need a clear and unobstructed view and favourable weather conditions.

Between 7.47pm and 8.02pm , the moon will gradually emerge from the Earth’s inner shadow and gradually get brighter.

The eclipse will end at 9.17pm, when the moon becomes fully visible again.

The moon is likely to take on a red or orange glow, often referred to as a “blood moon”.

This happens because the Earth’s atmosphere scatters shorter wavelengths of light, such as blue, while allowing longer, warmer tones to pass through, said the Observatory.

Dustier atmospheric conditions can result in a deeper red hue.

No special equipment is needed to observe the eclipse, which will be visible to the naked eye. However, binoculars or telescopes may enhance the viewing experience.

Observers are advised to seek darker locations with an unobstructed view of the eastern horizon.

Members of the public can also head to Science Centre Singapore, where the Observatory team will host a viewing session.

Complimentary tickets will be available here for pre-registration from Feb 20.

The last total lunar eclipse viewing event held at the Science Centre took place on Jan 31, 2018. That eclipse, which was visible from 7.48pm to 11.11pm, drew about 5,000 observers to the centre.