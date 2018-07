At the Red Apple Day blood donation drive held by Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) yesterday, 134 units of blood from 172 donors were collected. The annual event, held at SPH's News Centre in Toa Payoh, was organised in partnership with the Singapore Red Cross Society.SPH staff, students from Beatty Secondary School and their parents and teachers, as well as members of the public participated in the event, which was sponsored by Benelux, Gardenia and Nestle.