Blogger says hiring post could have been clearer

The video blogger of Nas Daily fame has acknowledged that he might have given people the wrong impression in his Facebook post of excluding Singaporeans from being considered for a job in his company.

Mr Nuseir Yassin, a 27-year-old Palestinian-Israeli, has also acknowledged that he could have been clearer to avoid any misunderstanding, said a spokesman for the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (Tafep) yesterday.

The employment practice watchdog has reminded Mr Yassin to abide by the Tripartite Guidelines on Fair Employment Practices and the Fair Consideration Framework, and to give Singaporeans "due consideration" for positions in his Singapore company, said the spokesman.

Under the guidelines, which apply to all Singapore-based jobs, words and phrases that exclude Singaporeans or indicate a preference for non-Singaporeans should not be used. The framework details fair hiring requirements for companies here.

Last Saturday, Tafep said it was looking into a posting by Mr Yassin on Aug 12 on the Nas Daily Vietnamese Facebook page.

Mr Yassin, popularly known as Nas, had said then that he wanted to hire a Vietnamese to join his team in Singapore. "I'm looking for the best video maker in Vietnam to join me in a full-time position," he wrote on the page.

Mr Yassin later clarified on Facebook that the Vietnamese his Singapore company is looking to hire will be based in Vietnam.

Tafep's spokesman said yesterday that it had spoken to Mr Yassin.

"He has explained that the posting was to seek a candidate to fill a position of video maker whose work would be fully in Vietnam, although the training would be in Singapore. His Singapore company would not be employing the person," the spokesman said.

He added that the watchdog has observed that Mr Yassin had been putting up job advertisements on LinkedIn and the Nas Daily Singapore Facebook page inviting Singaporeans to apply for jobs in Singapore.

The spokesman said: "He has already recruited several Singaporeans."