Jalan Kukoh area gets block ambassadors to serve residents, promote community spirit

SINGAPORE - To better serve the needy as well as to promote good neighbourliness in the Jalan Kukoh area, 19 volunteer block ambassadors were among those appointed on Sunday (March 21) under a new community initiative called Project Kukoh.

All of them live in the nine blocks of mostly rental flats in the area near Chinatown. There are two or three of them from each block to help identify the needs of their neighbours, reflect concerns from the ground, and ensure that any donations go to those who need it more.

The initiative is a collaboration between M3 @ Jalan Besar and Masjid Omar Kampong Melaka to help and empower residents living in Jalan Kukoh.

A working committee with nine members from the People's Association Malay Activity Executive Committees Council (MAEC), Keelat Theatre, M3 @ Jalan Besar and Masjid Omar Kampong Melaka were also appointed in a ceremony at the mosque on Sunday.

Project Kukoh is the first major undertaking for M3 @ Jalan Besar, which was launched on Feb 7. The M3 programme is a tie-up between Mendaki, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) and the People's Association MAEC.

Other than certificates of appointment, the volunteers were given lanyards with identification cards which help to identify them when speaking with others living in the area, said Masjid Omar Kampong Melaka chairman Paiman Supangat.

The mosque is about a 10-minute walk from Jalan Kukoh.

Having this collaboration would help ensure that donations are distributed more evenly among the blocks and specific to each family's needs, added Mr Paiman, who is also chairman of the Project Kukoh Taskforce.

Dr Wan Rizal Wan Zakariah, MP for Jalan Besar GRC and M3 @ Jalan Besar adviser, who was present at the ceremony, said Project Kukoh would be able to give more targeted support to residents, as every household has different needs.

For instance, a person with a medical condition such as diabetes might not be able to accept certain food donations, he said.

Having block ambassadors, some of whom have lived there for more than 10 years, would not only help give feedback, but also promote the gotong-royong (community) spirit and provide an opportunity for them to contribute, he said.



Dr Wan Rizal Wan Zakariah (in blue), adviser to M3 @ Jalan Besar, speaking with Project Kukoh volunteers at Masjid Omar Kampong Melaka on March 21, 2021. PHOTO: SHEPHERDS DIGITAL MEDIA



"One key aspect is to ensure that we maintain the dignity of those who receive help. This community approach is the way to go, and going forward we're discussing how to further reduce stigmatisation," he told The Straits Times on the sidelines of the event.

Ms Suriane Mustajab, one of the vice-chairmen of the project's working committee, believes the tie up between the different community organisations as well as people living in the area will be effective.

"This strategy of getting people who already know the neighbourhood involved also means they are not just receiving help, but also playing an active role to improve the lives of others in the community," she said.