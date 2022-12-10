Henderson Road blaze which led to firefighter’s death likely of electrical origin: SCDF

SINGAPORE - The blaze in the flat at Block 91 Henderson Road which led to the death of firefighter Edward H. Go was likely of electrical origin and started in the bedroom, according to preliminary investigations, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) on Saturday.

Corporal Go died on Thursday after fighting the fire in the two-room unit.

The SCDF was alerted to the fire at about 11.10am and when its personnel arrived at the scene, the blaze was raging inside the fourth-floor unit of the block in Bukit Merah, and the corridor was filled with smoke.

Firefighters, donning breathing apparatus, had to force their way into the flat.

The SCDF said Cpl Go fell unconscious in the kitchen area.

His crew took him out of the unit and tried to resuscitate him before he was taken to Singapore General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

He is the first person from the SCDF to have died during an operation.

Cpl Go’s wake is expected to be held from Sunday, with the funeral taking place on Tuesday.