Bittersweet farewell for 20-year-old minimart in Bukit Timah estate

SINGAPORE - Toh Yi resident Koo Cheng Puay has visited the Lim De Li minimart at 5.45pm sharp every day for the past 10 years, to pick up the newspaper and to chat with the store owner but the curtain has just come down on that beloved routine.

The minimart, a fixture in the Bukit Timah estate for almost 20 years, closed on Saturday (Dec 28) but not without a bit of a splash.

Mr Koo, a 74-year-old retired bus timekeeper, was one of many residents who dropped by to say goodbye to owners Lim Kok Peng and wife Chen Meng Keun at a farewell party organised by residents.

The event also attracted customers like Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat and the MP for Holland Bukit-Timah GRC, Ms Sim Ann.

It was a bittersweet goodbye for Mr Lim, 64 and Madam Chen, 63, who have retired as they felt age was catching up with them.

"I've grown old, and my kids are all grown up and have their own careers, it's time to move on," said Mr Lim, a grandfather of two.

He will miss the residents and his neighbouring shopkeepers the most: "We've been around here for so long, we know a lot of them. Some came to us as babies and now they're all grown up."

He and Madam Chen operated the shop with Mr Lim's older sister and a hired assistant from 6am until around 8.30pm, with few rest days.

"I am honoured to have served the Toh Yi residents for the past 20 years," said Mr Lim.

Despite the gruelling hours, Madam Chen says her fondest memories are being with the residents at the shop: "All of our time was spent here. Of course we will miss everyone here."

Saturday's party was organised by residents with the help of the Bukit Timah Toh Yi Residents' Committee and youth service organisation Blossom World Society. It was attended by more than 50 residents, with many others popping by to bid Mr Lim and Madam Chen goodbye.



(From left) Community Club Management Committees vice-chairman Neo Tiam Ting, Madam Chen Meng Keun, Mr Lim Kok Peng, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information Sim Ann and Bukit Timah Citizens' Consultative Committees chairman Kenny Sim at the party. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY



Long-time customer Rita Naidu, 82, has been using the minimart for the past 17 years.

"He (Mr Lim) would always say smile and say hi to us, and come up to ask if we need any help," said Ms Naidu, a retired nurse.

Mr Lim also counts "famous" people among his long-time clients, including DPM Heng who used to frequent the shop, and Ms Sim, also the Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information.

Related Story Why minimarts still matter

Related Story Minimarts can thrive, with the right support

Related Story The shop around the corner

Ms Sim said: "We know that growth and change in every neighbourhood is inevitable, but when a familiar face disappears ... people will feel a sense of loss."

The ground-up event was a proper send-off for Mr Lim, said Ms Sim, adding that the storekeeper has always been a friendly face in the neighbourhood.

"This is a way of us thanking him for his years of service," she added.

The couple plan to spend more time with their grandchildren, said Madam Chen.