Bishan-to-city cyclists bear with busy junctions, push bikes across bridges before PIE bridge is built

SINGAPORE – Stopping at up to five traffic junctions just to cross a busy road intersection, pushing bicycles across long bridges, and hauling them up and down overhead bridges.

Some cyclists riding between Bishan and the city have to make do with these inconveniences to get across the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE). But come 2027, a new elevated bridge will make their commutes easier.

This upcoming 682m-long cycling bridge, spanning a 14-lane section of the PIE, is the final piece of the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s (URA) plan to turn the Kallang Park Connector – and by extension, the Bishan-to-city cycling route – into a 10km-long seamless commuting path.

URA called a tender for the construction of this bridge on Oct 5. The authority had first proposed the bridge in 2015 as part of improvements to the Kallang Park Connector, and presented it to the public for feedback in 2017.

Meanwhile, cyclists said their current alternatives are an overhead bridge near Block 195 Kim Keat Avenue in Toa Payoh, a bridge near St Andrew’s Junior School, and a traffic intersection under Woodsville Flyover.

The Straits Times visited the alternative routes last Friday from 8am to 10am, and observed a steady flow of recreational and delivery cyclists using them. ST also observed bike commuters at the traffic intersection under Woodsville Flyover and on the overhead bridge across the PIE in Toa Payoh.

Cyclists told ST they have grown accustomed to using these routes despite the inconvenience.

They said they are looking forward to the enhanced connectivity offered by the new bridge. Many of them admitted that they were not aware, until they were told, about this upcoming addition to the Bishan-to-city cycling route.