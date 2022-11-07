Bishan Depot’s solar energy capacity to be more than doubled as SMRT expands renewable energy pact

SINGAPORE - The Bishan train depot’s solar power capacity will be more than doubled as SMRT expands its agreement with renewable energy giant EDPR Sunseap.

The train operator will have a photovoltaic (PV) system with a capacity of 1.56 megawatt peak (MWp) installed on its rooftops by next year, adding to the 1MWp which currently already powers the depot. The solar energy will be used to power all non-train operations, it said on Monday.

This expanded pact marks the second phase of the partnership that began in 2016 with the installation of 10,000 sq m of solar panels across the rooftop of the Bishan Main Depot building.

Both phases of the solar PV system will have a combined capacity of 2.56MWp, equivalent to powering 700 four-room public housing flats, and will avoid 1,224 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions a year.

SMRT said this was a step towards its goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Apart from Bishan Depot, Tuas West and Mandai depots currently also have solar panels that produce about 3MWp in total to power the facilities.

Singapore’s land transport accounts for about 15 per cent of the country’s carbon emissions, and public transport companies like SMRT are transitioning to alternative and clean energy sources in support of the Ministry of Transport’s goal to reduce land transport emissions by 80 per cent by 2050.

SMRT Trains president Lam Sheau Kai said: “MRT travel is the greenest form of public commute today. It is hence befitting that we do our part to generate more renewable energy within our depot premises.”

“Public transport is a key element in the fight against climate change and we believe that forging strong, long-term partnerships with transport operators will help drive innovative actionable solutions to one of the biggest challenges of our times,” said EDPR Sunseap’s executive vice president Filipa Ricciardi.