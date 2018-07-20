Birds found dead or dying in Bukit Batok void deck

Residents told The Straits Times the birds that were still alive were fighting to move and gasping for air. Policemen cordoned off the area last night.

Residents of Block 390 Bukit Batok West Avenue 5 have raised concerns after some 15 birds were found either dead or dying at their void deck yesterday.

The birds included pigeons and other species.

The Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) was unable to respond to queries by press time yesterday.

Madam Julie Harichand, 57, a housewife, said she was on her way home at about 3.30pm when she saw the birds scattered around the void deck. Some were still alive.

She said she and a group of 10 residents then carried the birds and placed them together.

She said: "I think someone must have poisoned the birds. Those that were alive kept trying to fly and failing. We gathered the birds together so we could give them water, and while doing so we found what looked like white rice in their mouths.



Some residents gathered the birds that were still alive, and placed them together to give them water. PHOTO: COURTESY OF MANOJ KUMAR



"The birds started dying one by one. Only a few left were moving."

She added that another resident had called the Jurong-Clementi Town Council and AVA for assistance some two hours before. AVA personnel started removing the birds around 7pm, she said.

Mr Manoj Kumar, 47, a businessman who was visiting his parents, said at least eight policemen were at the scene at around 6pm.

"The birds seemed to be fighting for their lives; the small sparrows looked like they were gasping for breath," he added. "If the birds were poisoned, how could someone do such a thing? They are so pitiful."

Isabelle Liew