Bird rescued after being caught by fishing line at Lower Seletar Reservoir

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – A migratory bird was rescued early on Feb 1 after it was snagged by a fishing line that then got caught on a tree branch along the shoreline at Lower Seletar Reservoir.

When The Straits Times arrived at the scene at around 7am, the bird – an Asian openbill – was seen hanging off the tree, weakly flapping its wings.

Members of a local sports club cut the fishing line and secured the bird at around 7.30am.

One of them told ST that the fishing hook caught the bird’s right wing, with the sharp end lodging deep into the cartilage.

In a statement, the National Parks Board (NParks) said the bird suffered “multiple injuries, including cuts and puncture wounds from the fishing bait and hooks, as well as a fracture”.

“The bird has been treated by our veterinarians and is receiving care, but remains in critical condition and is being closely monitored,” Mr How Choon Beng, NParks’ group director of wildlife management, said in the statement.

An Asian openbill is a migratory bird found mainly in South and South-east Asia. It is recognised by its greyish-white body, black flight feathers and pinkish, long legs.

It is usually rare in Singapore, but occasionally appears in large numbers during migration events, according to Mr How.

Lower Seletar Reservoir is a popular site for anglers, who usually sit by its rocky shoreline early in the morning or late in the evening.

“NParks encourages members of the public to carry out recreational fishing at designated fishing spots in a responsible manner,” said Mr How.

“At designated fishing sites, NParks encourages anglers to dispose of used fishing lines, old hooks and bait into litter bins after use,” he added.