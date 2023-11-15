Bird Paradise launches penguin glamping experience and breeding centre

SINGAPORE – The Bird Paradise in Mandai has launched a new breeding and research centre as well as a two-day, one-night glamping experience with penguins.

These new features were unveiled at the park’s grand opening on Wednesday, six months after its soft opening in May.

Since then, the 17ha park – the size of about 24 football fields – has received more than 600,000 Singapore and international visitors, said Mandai Wildlife Group, which manages the park.

At the breeding and research centre, guests can witness chicks being raised by hand in the nursery. Raising chicks by hand maximises their chances of survival and involves keepers building a close relationship with them in ways similar to parental care.

The centre will offer visitors a behind-the-scenes peek into how the park cares for its birds. One of its aims is to increase the population of critically endangered bird species.

Also making its debut is a Glamping with the Penguins experience that allows guests, for the first time, to spend a night at the park’s Penguin Cove in glamping bell tents.

The two-day, one-night experience is designed for families of four, who will be able to wind down with the penguins, watch a Southern Lights showcase screened at the penguin exhibit, and go on guided tours of the aviaries and off-exhibit facilities such as the park’s avian hospital.

Prices start from $1,699 a tent. Guests must be at least five years old.