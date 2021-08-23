Biotech start-up TurtleTree inks deal to scale up production of its milk ingredients

SINGAPORE - A local firm's quest to bring cell-based milk to consumers is now a step closer, with a new partnership inked to scale up the manufacturing of its milk ingredients.

To create cell-based milk, mammary cells taken from animals or humans are immersed in a lactation solution. In such an environment that mimics the body of mammals, the cells convert the lactation solution into milk.

To do this, TurtleTree, a biotech start-up based in Singapore and the US, will be joining forces with Solar Biotech, a US-based biomanufacturing firm, which specialises in helping food-tech companies scale up.

Envisioning the commercial, regulatory and scalability hurdles it could face in producing cell-based milk, given the infancy of the industry, the company is first focusing on unlocking access to the key nutrients found in human milk.

This can be used to enhance infant and elderly nutrition, as well as to nourish athletes.

To scale up production of these key ingredients, a process known as precision fermentation is used. Microbes such as yeast and fungi are cultivated in fermentation tanks, where they act as cell factories to produce the required proteins.

These proteins include lactoferrin, which has various functions ranging from the antimicrobial to immune regulation; Alpha-Lactalbumin, an essential component of breast milk that is high in amino acids; and caseins, which are necessary for building muscle.

Precision fermentation can allow production to be carried out at a commercially-viable scale to quickly reduce the cost of novel food production, said TurtleTree.

This can help the business to achieve price parity with traditional food production.

Impossible Foods, which develops plant-based substitutes for meat products, uses precision fermentation to produce an ingredient known as the heme molecule, which gives meat its flavour.

The molecule, which contains iron, is found naturally in plant and animal cells.

A gene from the heme molecule is taken from soybean roots and added to yeast cells where fermentation is used to produce large concentrations of it.



A gene from the heme molecule is taken from soybean roots and added to yeast cells where fermentation is used to produce large concentrations of it. PHOTO: TURTLETREE



TurtleTree will first focus on producing its high value individual ingredients - such as lactoferrin, which currently has a high market price.

"In the first one to two years, we expect the initial price of the ingredients like lactoferrin to come at a small premium compared with what's currently available from traditional extraction," said Mr Max Rye its co-founder and chief strategist.

"However, as we scale up... the price should drop significantly to become on par or cheaper."

He added that its partnership with Solar Biotech can help TurtleTree to scale up its process and produce samples for product development and regulatory approval.

"While our full composition milk with thousands of components will take a longer time to market due to production scalability and a complex regulatory pathway, we are focusing on these early wins," he said.

This latest development comes amid the growth of the alternative food scene here, with Enterprise Singapore (ESG) partnering five global accelerators to support the growth of 100 agri-food tech startups.

Ms Bernice Tay, director of food manufacturing at ESG, told The Straits Times in April that the agency has anchored several accelerators and venture capitalists in Singapore to nurture and invest in agri-food tech start-ups, including those in alternative protein.