Biometric fingerprint scans help nab 840 at checkpoints

Biometric fingerprint screening helped detect around 840 people trying to enter Singapore under different or false identities over the last three years.

Last year, checkpoint officers cleared more than 212 million travellers, with the vast majority having no issues.

But with increased border security as threats persist, there are plans to roll out new technology using three biometric identifiers - fingerprint, facial and iris - to complement fingerprint matching for immigration clearance.

