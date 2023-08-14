Biodiversity ‘calculator’ aims for better outcomes for nature in areas slated for development

SINGAPORE – Hoping to see better outcomes for nature before they are affected by building and development projects, a biodiversity specialist had a vision to put a value on all of Singapore’s habitats and land spaces.

Over 1½ years, Mr Ashley Welch and his colleagues from infrastructure consulting firm Aecom, and partners from biodiversity consultancy Camphora, built the Singapore Biodiversity Accounting Metric – a free online calculator that estimates the amount of biodiversity that may be lost from planned building projects.

The tool can be downloaded from this website.

Mr Welch, a biodiversity consultant, is hoping that putting tangible numerical values on habitats and green spaces will spur developers to avoid encroaching on high-value habitats to minimise biodiversity loss.

To calculate the value of a forest or freshwater pond at a development site, the spreadsheet-based tool considers different parameters, including the type and size of the habitat, the condition it is in, its ecological importance and whether it can be replaced. The ecological importance parameter, also known as distinctiveness, is given a score from zero to eight, with eight indicating that the habitat carries very high ecological importance.

For rare habitats or secondary forests dominated by native species, the metric may advise users to avoid touching them at all costs.

A secondary forest will have a higher value than an abandoned carpark with planter boxes, for instance. The value of each land area is represented as numerical biodiversity units. Biodiversity gains and losses in post-development scenarios are shown as percentages.

This tool could spur developers or agencies to build on brownfield sites, or previously developed land, instead of on undeveloped land, said Mr Welch.

But due to limited land space in Singapore, the clearing of more forested land and vegetation is inevitable, he acknowledged. To limit biodiversity loss in these cases, proposed developments should prioritise nature by redesigning the infrastructure to reduce its toll on the environment, enhancing or restoring degraded habitats and introducing urban greenery, he added.

“The metric incentivises you to try and put back as much (nature) as you can to get a better score. There will be projects here that will have a 10 per cent net loss in biodiversity... and it’s better than a 50 per cent net loss,” said Mr Welch.

“Biodiversity accounting assessments encourage us to break down the complexity of nature and allow us to make better decisions that the average person would have otherwise been unaware of.”

The tool is designed to be used at a project’s master planning stage or alongside environmental impact assessments and field surveys. The metric can currently calculate the values of terrestrial, freshwater and intertidal habitats.

Environment consultancy DHI Group, for instance, has a biodiversity metric for the marine environment called EBM BioQ.