Billion-dollar money laundering probe: Firms must ensure registered office address is up to date

SINGAPORE - Companies must ensure that their registered office is open and accessible to the public for at least three hours during ordinary business hours on each business day.

Under the Companies Act, firms and directors that fail to comply with the requirement may be fined up to $5,000.

They are also required to ensure that information on the company, including its registered office address, in the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority’s (Acra) registers is up to date.

This is to ensure that the company remains reachable and can continue to receive correspondences from government agencies, business partners and stakeholders, said Acra on its website.

Checks by The Straits Times showed that of the 10 suspects in an anti-money laundering probe here, seven are linked to companies in Singapore, with many appointed to various roles in the firms between 2017 and 2023.

Of the 20 firms linked to the suspects, 11 were not at their registered addresses, despite being listed as “live”.