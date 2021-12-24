Bilingual children's book shines spotlight on local biodiversity with AR and animation

SINGAPORE - The hawksbill sea turtle - one of two turtle species native to Singapore - is one of eight marine animals given a voice in a new bilingual children's picture book aimed at spotlighting local biodiversity and marine life.

Titled Pengembaraan Tim (Tim's Adventure), the book is supplemented with an augmented reality (AR) feature, an animated short video and a theme song for a more enriching reading experience.

The story, targeted at pre-schoolers, follows the journey of a hawksbill sea turtle named Tim from the Sisters' Islands and back.

There is a sea turtle hatchery on Small Sister's Island, a protected area zoned for conservation and research managed by the National Parks Board (NParks).

The book and the various multimedia elements are created by brothers Rhaimie Wahap, 54 and Rizal Wahap, 47, with support from the Lee Kuan Yew Fund for Bilingualism.

Published in Malay and English, the children's book was launched at an event at the Visual Arts Centre on Friday (Dec 24), attended by National Development Minister Desmond Lee.

Mr Lee, who wrote the foreword for the book, also appears in the animated video to talk about conservation and biodiversity issues aimed at young children.

"Singapore is a small island. But we have about 120 species of reef fish, more than 200 sponge species and 12 seagrass species in our waters," he said.

"I'm happy that this book helps to raise awareness among our young readers, about the importance of protecting our marine life in Singapore."

Mr Rhaimie said he was inspired to write the book after realising there were not many local picture books for children that focus on Singapore's rich biodiversity and conservation efforts.

Mr Rizal, a self-taught artist, worked on the illustrations, animation and AR elements. It took a year for the book and its various elements to come to fruition.

Said Mr Rhaimie: "For the longest time, I've been awed by how sea turtles can find their way back to breed. Initially, I wanted the story to be set in Terengganu, Malaysia, but my publisher told me we have sea turtles laying eggs here on Singapore's beaches."

"We want to let young children know that we have a rich biodiversity right here in Singapore and to promote a love of nature," he said, adding that he hopes the book will be the first of many.

Mr Rhaimie had composed a song Nama Saya Tim (My Name Is Tim) for the story that he hopes will come in handy if children and educators were to do a play based on the book.