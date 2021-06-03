Marina East Drive accident: Bike ride with friends during school holidays ends tragically for teen

SINGAPORE - A bicycle ride with two of his friends during the school holidays turned fatal for 14-year-old Muhammad Nur Shazly Mohd Ali.

He was killed in a road accident with a truck on Monday (May 31) along Marina East Drive.

Malay-language daily Berita Harian on Thursday quoted the teenager's aunt, Ms Nor Salinah Shalihen, as saying that family members were shocked by the death of the Damai Secondary School student, whom they affectionately called "Boy".

"Boy liked to help people... many people came to offer their condolences. We don't know them, but they knew Boy," she said.

The principal of Damai Secondary School was among those who visited the family, she said.

Berita Harian said the funeral took place on Tuesday afternoon.

The youngest of three children, Muhammad Nur Shazly was cared for by his grandmother, who lived with Ms Salinah in Bedok.

A family friend, Ms Anith Athirah Rahwom, 36, who had watched the teenager grow up, said: "Shazly is a person who could get along with everyone, regardless of race or age. He was indeed loved by many. Our sad feelings cannot be expressed in words."

She added: "We hope others take this as a lesson. We all have to be careful when cycling or driving, or doing anything on the road."

Ms Salinah said her nephew aspired to be a police officer.

"His future was very bright but, unfortunately, his life was not long," she told Berita Harian.