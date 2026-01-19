Bigger turnout likely on Feb 1 for Thaipusam, motorists advised to avoid area due to road closures

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Motorists are advised to avoid the Little India area, which already experiences heavy foot and road traffic on weekends.

SINGAPORE – A new Thaipusam Whatsapp messaging channel and more entry points for devotees are among the latest measures rolled out this year for the annual holy festival on Feb 1.

This year, Thaipusam falls on a Sunday, and the authorities expect the turnout to be bigger than usual, said the Hindu Endowments Board, Sri Thendayuthapani Temple and Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple in a joint statement on Jan 19.

To manage the large crowds likely to gather along the procession route and at the temples involved in the festival, road closures and other measures will be rolled out, the statement added.

Thaipusam is a religious festival where devotees carry paal kudams or milk pots as well as kavadis – ornate structures made of wood and metal – dedicated to the Hindu deity Murugan.

Devotees will begin their procession at Perumal Temple in Serangoon Road and make their way to Sri Thendayuthapani Temple in Tank Road.

During the Thaipusam period, motorists are advised to avoid the Little India area, which already experiences heavy foot and road traffic on weekends, the statement said.

There will be road closures at these locations from 6pm on Jan 31:

Tank Road

Clemenceau Avenue towards Penang Road

Race Course Road

Penang Lane

Handy Road (between Orchard Road and Penang Road)

Orchard Road

Penang Road

Prinsep Street

Selegie Road

Serangoon Road

Devotees who wish to carry milk pots and kavadis are required to register online on the Thaipusam website .

Participants must arrive no more than 30 minutes before their selected time slot as there are limited waiting areas inside the temple.

To ease congestion along the procession route, the number of supporters accompanying devotees needs to be kept to a small number, the statement said.

More information on the road closures can be found on the Onemotoring and Thaipusam portals.

Information on additional entry points, maps of the venues and festival do’s and don’ts can be found on the Thaipusam website.

People who want to watch the festival can pick a position along the procession route, and avoid joining the crowds near both temples so that participants can move around easily.

In 2025, 16,000 devotees made the 3.2km journey between Perumal Temple and the Tank Road temple on Thaipusam.