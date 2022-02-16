Bhaskar's Arts Academy marks 70 years of dancing across boundaries

SINGAPORE - Stepping onto the stage at an event in Tanjong Pagar in 1983, Santha Bhaskar was thrown off when a Chinese dance track began blaring from the speaker instead of the Indian classical music she had selected.

On the spur of the moment, she began dancing along to the song, surprising herself and those around her.

Mrs Bhaskar, now aged 82, recalls how the crowd was taken aback by her impromptu performance. "The audience began clapping and cheering. Eventually, the organisers changed the recording to the right music. But I look back and I am still not sure how I pulled that off."

The audio mix-up was one of many pivotal moments that gave rise to the dance doyenne's lifelong love of intercultural arts exchange under the banner of Bhaskar's Arts Academy.

In celebration of its 70th anniversary this year, the academy has lined up a programme of various events.

It will kick off with a musical performance, Sangeetha Sapthathi, on Feb 25 and 26 featuring original compositions by musicians from the academy.

A highlight of the show will be singer Ampili Pillai's lilting vocals, accompanied by delicate renditions on the string instruments, violin and veena.

Many of the upcoming performances pay homage to the journey of the academy since its founding in 1952 by Mrs Bhaskar's husband K.P. Bhaskar.

Arriving in Singapore from Kerala, India, in 1955, Mrs Bhaskar joined her husband at his arts school as a dance instructor. She would later become its chief choreographer and artistic director.

The new country brought with it a host of cultural influences that intrigued her. "I was exposed to a lot of other genres of art forms that helped me to think differently and have an open mind, which is important when putting together a production. I think that adaptability has been passed down to my students as well," she says.

She began dabbling with Chinese and Malay dance in her choreography, culminating in the first staging of her work Butterfly Lovers, an interpretation of a Chinese legend, in 1958.

After her husband's death in 2013, she pushed on with their shared vision for the arts school and its students.