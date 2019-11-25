Beyond winning, DB Hearts dragon boat challenge promotes social inclusiveness

HOME IN FOCUS

Mr Benson Loo (holding up medals), 39, cheering on the podium with his teammates from Team DragonSail GoGoGo after winning the “DB22 Adaptive Open” race with a timing of 57.26sec during the DB Hearts Challenge 2019 dragon boat event, held at PAssion WaVe @ Marina Bay last month. The team was made up of visually impaired paddlers from the Singapore Association of the Visually Handicapped (SAVH) as well as volunteers from the organisation and DB Hearts.ST PHOTO: NEO XIAOBIN
Mr Loo (left) and Mr Bernard Chew, 49, sitting in the front row on a 22-man boat as pacers during the heats of the “DB22 Adaptive Open” race which took place last month. Their team achieved its best timing of 57.20sec in the 200m race. During the race, 60 per cent of the team on board must be able-bodied for safety reasons.ST PHOTO: NEO XIAOBIN
Mr Loo (right), who is chairman of the sports and wellness committee at SAVH, stretching with his teammates during a warm-up session before competing in the event. The team had trained since July for last month’s competition.ST PHOTO: NEO XIAOBIN
Coach Ivan Wong (in a white cap), 32, presenting the first-place medal to visually impaired participant Mahendran Pasupathy. At 73, he was the oldest participant in the dragon boat team from SAVH competing in the event.ST PHOTO: NEO XIAOBIN
Mr Loo’s wife Pearl Lim (in white), 38, together with his parents James Loo, 66, and Corine Wong (behind), 65, supporting him on the sidelines.ST PHOTO: NEO XIAOBIN
Mr Loo (left) and volunteer Kendrick Chng, 31, putting on their blindfolds during the blindfold drill as part of their regular training in Marina Bay. ST PHOTO: NEO XIAOBIN
Ms Trea Huang (far left), 28, head of PAssion WaVe @ Marina Bay, joining Team DragonSail GoGoGo during a training session in Marina Bay a week before the final race. The blindfold drill aims to help participants focus on their listening skills and feel of the water while keeping to the paddling rhythm.ST PHOTO: NEO XIAOBIN
Mr Loo (second from right, in a yellow vest) competing with Team DragonSail GoGoGo (Boat #1) in the “DB12 Inter-generation Open” race, which they won with a timing of 59.16sec, beating Team Kraken from Punggol Coast Community Sports Club (Boat #2) and Team Kiyah-Splashh! from Bishan East-Thomson Community Sports Club (Boat #3) during the finals of the DB Hearts Challenge 2019 held at PAssion WaVe @ Marina Bay on Oct 26.ST PHOTO: NEO XIAOBIN
Mr Loo (third from right) being led out to the reporting zone by his buddy Bill Chng (in a red vest), 61, who is a volunteer with DB Hearts and SAVH. Each participant with a disability is partnered with a teammate who is able-bodied. There were more than 50 volunteers whose roles included race organisation, traffic control and helming the boats during the race.ST PHOTO: NEO XIAOBIN
Mr Loo (front row, second from left) giving his teammate Chandra Mohan Naray a massage after training at PAssion WaVe @ Marina Bay a week before the race. The former systems engineer is now a freelance massage therapist. Ten years ago, he was diagnosed with Usher syndrome. Currently, he is able to see only through his peripheral vision, albeit not clearly.ST PHOTO: NEO XIAOBIN

Neo Xiaobin Executive Photojournalist

"Are you ready? Attention... Go!" With the blast of an air horn, Team DragonSail GoGoGo paddled furiously down the waters of Marina Bay in the 22-man dragon boat competing in the DB Hearts Challenge 2019.

Freelance massage therapist Benson Loo's mind was blank as he shouted out the strokes, focused on listening to the sound of the drum, feeling the water and keeping to the paddling rhythm.

Mr Loo, 39, saw just a white glare and a moving blur of objects and shadows. Out of breath and arms strained, someone suddenly shouted that they had finished the 200m race.

"Huh? Finished already?" Mr Loo exclaimed, as he let out a whoop and pounded his side of the boat.

Next to him, his partner Bernard Chew, 49, asked: "How did we do? Where's the boat?"

What the pair did not know then was that the team had won its heats, setting a personal best time of 57.20sec. They were two of the eight visually impaired members of Singapore Association of the Visually Handicapped (SAVH) who teamed up with 14 able-bodied volunteers from the organisation and DB Hearts.

They went on to win two gold medals - in the "DB22 Adaptive Open" and "DB12 Inter-generation Open" - but to Mr Loo, winning was a bonus.

"Even though I could not see, my heart was already smiling because I knew by counting the strokes that we achieved our aim of going below a minute for the first time," said Mr Loo, who had trained since July for last month's competition.

Mr Loo was diagnosed with Usher syndrome 10 years ago, a condition characterised by partial or total hearing and vision loss that worsens over time. His eyesight and hearing started deteriorating rapidly in 2016.

A former systems engineer, he was invited to join the dragon boating team last year by a friend after volunteering at SAVH, where he is now chairman of the sports and wellness committee.

DB Hearts Challenge began in 2017 and aims to allow all social groups, including those with disabilities, to enjoy water sports.

Other organisations that competed included Society Staples, the Breast Cancer Foundation and corporate teams from Ernst & Young and Decathlon, among others. An estimated 350 participants across 26 teams competed across five race categories, with more than 30 who are differently abled.

PAssion WaVe joined the event as a co-organiser for the first time, as it is committed to providing opportunities for inclusive water sports through various programmes and events such as the Let's Play series, which fosters greater social inclusiveness through waterfront lifestyle programmes.

Mr Loo was grateful for the chance to participate, challenge his physical limits and prove that paddlers with disabilities are as good as able-bodied ones.

"Even when I was sighted, I loved water sports, just that I did not get to experience dragon boating. I like fast-tempo sprints and the thrill of the sport. I imagine that it's like racing in an F1 car," he said with a laugh.

It was almost poetic that as the team crossed the line first, even though he could not see, it was against the backdrop of the skyline and Formula One paddock that says "Singapore. Home of F1 Night Racing".

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 25, 2019, with the headline 'Beyond winning'. Print Edition | Subscribe
