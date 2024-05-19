Beyond studies, grow as ‘whole person’ and be robust: SM Lee to students

SINGAPORE – Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong urged students to not just focus on their studies, but on their all-round growth, especially into individuals who can uplift others and deal with challenges themselves.

“It’s important to do well in classes, but we’re trying to make you one whole person,” SM Lee told students at an education merit awards ceremony in his constituency on May 19.

“(It’s) not just knowing what is in the books – I think after you graduate five or 10 years later, you may not remember everything – but also how to be a good person, to help your friends, help your neighbours, to deal with adversity, to cope with setbacks, to pick yourself up and say, ‘I will be OK, let us carry on’.”

SM Lee was speaking at the Teck Ghee Citizens Consultative Committee – Community Development Council education merit award presentation ceremony held at Ang Mo Kio Primary School, where awards and book vouchers were given out to 360 primary, secondary and pre-university students who are residents in his ward.

It was the former prime minister’s first event since stepping down on May 15, when he was appointed as senior minister.

SM Lee stressed the need for students to “have a certain robustness”, learnt in class through teachers as examples, interactions with classmates and taking on leadership positions, to learn about getting along with one another or overcoming disagreements.

“We sayang (Malay for care for) you when you fall down and cry, and give you tender loving care. But at the same time, pick yourselves up, patch yourselves up, press on. Tomorrow will be okay,” he urged.

“We need to have that kind of attitude individually and as a people, because that is the way we can keep on growing, marching along, making progress, and creating a better future for ourselves and our children,” he told students, parents and teachers in the audience.

He also noted that there are many pathways to progress, and that Singapore’s system helps individuals play to their strengths, whether it is in the field of the arts, sciences, music, sport or writing.

“We try to build on that, and make the most of your talents and help you to grow... to be the best person (so that) you can fulfil your potential.”

Parents like Mr Tan Hock Seng, 49, and his wife, Ms Peony Yeung, 45, agreed with SM Lee’s call for students to develop skills beyond book smarts.

“We want our kids to be more holistic rather than academic, because during our time a lot of focus was on academics... Our focus in this family is soft skills,” said Mr Tan, a company director, whose daughter Hailey Tan, 11, and son Haydon Tan, nine, both received awards at the ceremony on May 19.

“Like SM Lee said in his speech, when you fall down, people can support you, but ultimately you have to pick yourself up... That’s what (my children) are taught.”

The siblings are both pupils at Ang Mo Kio Primary, where Hailey is a student councillor and is in the English drama club, while Haydon is in track and field.

Outside of school, Hailey also does ballet and gymnastics. She took part in the National School Games for gymnastics for the first time this year, and wants to be a dancer when she grows up.