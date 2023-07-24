Beyond good laws, society’s efforts needed to further women’s development: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE - To facilitate women’s development, good laws are needed to design the framework for the kind of society Singaporeans want to live in, and to build shared norms of how to treat and respect women.

Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam said, in his keynote speech at a conference titled Empowering Women Through Game-changing Legal Reforms on Monday morning: “Women may face bias, stereotypes, obstacles, perceptions and practices which have formed over generations, in all societies. You are not going to change that overnight.”

So it is important to raise awareness of women’s issues, continually reflect on the way things are done, and to encourage the right mindsets to facilitate progress on women’s development issues, he said at the conference attended by social workers, lawyers and unionists, among others.

But what is harder to achieve, he added, is changing mindsets, and so there is a need to repeatedly discuss the issues to bring about change.

The conference was organised by non-profit group SG Her Empowerment, in partnership with the Community Development Council and the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) U Women and Family.

Over the years, there have been a series of legislative changes to promote and strengthen women’s rights, Mr Shanmugam noted.

For example, the Protection from Harassment Act and the Penal Code were amended in 2019 to better protect victims of intimate partner violence, such as girlfriends. Until then, the unmarried did not qualify for protection against family violence under the Women’s Charter, he said.

In 2020, Singapore abolished marital immunity for rape in the Penal Code.

Said Mr Shanmugam on Monday: “A woman’s body is her own and that should not change when she marries. No still means no.”

In May 2023, the Ministry of Law (MinLaw) and Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) also passed the Family Justice Reform Act, and one of the key changes under the new Bill was to tackle the problem of non-compliance with maintenance orders.

The introduction of a new unit of maintenance enforcement officers, who have the power to get financial information about the defaulter from third parties like banks, the Central Provident Fund Board and Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore, is a game changer, he said.

At an interview with the media on the sidelines of the conference, Mr Shanmugam described the setting up of these new roles, which are under MinLaw, as a “very radical” move.

The MinLaw officers had studied what other countries have done, taken different ideas and added their own ideas to come up with maintenance enforcement officers.

With all the financial information at hand, these officers can distinguish those who can pay but refuse to give maintenance, from those who really cannot afford to pay. And tough measures can be imposed on the first group, while the latter group can be referred for financial aid.