Beware the danger lurking in online dating

Girl met boy online. Girl went on a date with boy.

Then the horror began.

On their first date, the boy exposed himself, grabbed her hand and placed it on his crotch.

The sequence of events shocked the teenage girl, who revealed the incident only after going for a therapy session in her 20s - about 10 years later.

Such cases are not uncommon to Mr Praveen Nair, a psychologist and senior consultant at Raven Counselling and Consultancy, who has come across about a dozen clients who have similar experiences during online dates.

Mr Nair heard about the case two years ago and said it affected the girl's personality in ways she might not have realised.

"She went from being an extroverted adolescent to being a social recluse," he said.

The Association of Women for Action and Research's Sexual Assault Care Centre (SACC), in its technology and sexual violence report last year, recorded 60 cases involving the use of technology in 2016.

In five of those, women who were raped or sexually assaulted met their perpetrator via dating apps.

When approached, the police did not reveal figures. But The Straits Times understands they have received reports on online dating-related sexual offences in the last few years.

Overseas, numbers have rocketed. Britain's National Crime Agency said the number of reports of people raped on their first date after meeting someone on an app rose from 33 in 2009 to 184 in 2014, and warned that the surge had given rise to a "new kind of sexual offender".

This problem appears to be due to the popularity of online dating apps like Tinder and Paktor, observers said.

There are more than 10 dating apps here, several of which have taken off in the last few years. Some reportedly have user numbers ranging in the high six figures.

Last month, a 29-year-old accountant was sentenced to five months' jail for molesting a woman he met through the app, Coffee Meets Bagel.

Barely an hour into their date at Jurong Bird Park last year, Paul Cheng Jun Hong took the chance to fondle his 28-year-old date and molest her.

He first tried to touch her private parts after a hug, but she stopped him. But that did not deter him from unhooking her bra while hugging her. When they returned to his car, he touched her breast.

Online relationships tend to progress quicker than those offline as people feel more open in the online space, according to Britain's National Crime Agency. This trust could lead them to take more risks than they otherwise would.

Many Singaporeans are turning to social media platforms and online dating apps to find a partner.

The Marriage and Parenthood Survey 2016, released by the National Population and Talent Division last year, showed more Singaporeans are now comfortable with meeting their partners through online dating channels.

The figure has more than doubled from 19 per cent in 2012 to 43 per cent in 2016.

Ms Anisha Joseph, head of the SACC, said technology is a big part of how people live. "We should not expect women to withdraw from technology or online activities to avoid sexual violence," she said.

Experts shared that victims may suffer from social phobias and psychological complications such as post-traumatic stress disorder.

Ms Dawoon Kang, co-founder of Coffee Meets Bagel, said users who have acted inappropriately, or even illegally, would have their accounts placed on hold while it conducts an investigation.

Penalties range from a warning to a permanent ban or even "outside actions as warranted".

A police spokesman said: "If you agree to meet up with a stranger you had interacted with through social media or a mobile-phone application, always do so with another friend and meet at a public area."

Observers also urged women who go on such dates to inform someone of their whereabouts.

Ms Gloria James, head lawyer at Gloria James-Civetta & Co, added that they should not feel pressured to take a ride in their date's car or go home with their date. "They should also not be afraid to leave if they ever feel uneasy," she said.