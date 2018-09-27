Beware of website falsely seeking donations from Giving.sg campaigns, warns non-profit organisation

SINGAPORE - A website is falsely canvassing donations for various fundraising campaigns here, the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre (NVPC) said on Thursday (Sept 27).

The NVPC said in a statement that the website Giving Nepal (http://www.givingnepal.org) duplicated campaigns that were originally posted on national giving portal Giving.sg.

The centre, which manages Giving.sg and is a non-profit organisation, added that it has lodged a police report and the relevant authorities are investigating the matter.

The Commissioner of Charities, fundraisers and affected charities have also been informed of the issue.

Giving.sg matches donors and volunteers to over 470 charities, and givers can contribute in various ways such as volunteering for activities or making a financial donation.

Six campaigns by organisations in Singapore were duplicated on the Giving Nepal site, without the consent of the original fundraisers.

NVPC said these organisations do not receive any monies donated through the Giving Nepal website.

Related Story ICA warns of fake visa application website posing as official site; police report made

Among campaigns duplicated include those for the President's Challenge and Girl Guides Singapore.

NVPC added that Giving.sg is still a safe and secured online platform that has not been affected by any security breach. It also said that none of its donors' information has been leaked.

Members of the public who have donated to the unauthorised campaigns on Giving Nepal are advised to contact Giving.sg at hello@giving.sg. They can also contact the Commissioner of Charities or the relevant charities directly.

NVPC said some precautions the public can take before making a donation online include checking if a website is legitimate and visiting the Commissioner of Charities website to find out if a beneficiary is registered as a charity.