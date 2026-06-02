Received a ‘tax penalty’ notice from IRAS? It could be a scam

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The phishing e-mails falsely claim that the recipient has under-declared their income.

SINGAPORE – Beware if you receive an e-mail claiming a notice of tax penalty or under-declaration of income from the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (IRAS), as it may be a scam.

In a June 2 advisory, the authority said it has received reports of phishing e-mails titled Official Notice of Tax Demand & Penalty or Tax Penalty – Under-declaration of Income, being sent by scammers impersonating IRAS officers.

The phishing e-mails falsely claim that the recipient has under-declared their income and may contain suspicious links that may lead to a phishing website or may download malware on a device, said IRAS.

Notices and letters on confidential tax matters from the authority are accessible securely via the myTax Portal, added IRAS, advising the public to refrain from clicking on any links or downloading attachments or programmes, should they receive such an e-mail.

Earlier in 2026, the police also warned against e-mails from scammers impersonating IRAS officers asking to process tax refunds online.

In that scam variant, the link in the e-mails redirected victims to a Singpass verification page that would prompt them to give their personal credentials such as NRIC or Singpass login details, followed by their banking credentials or card details, said the police.